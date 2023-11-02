Kawhi Leonard addressed the Los Angeles Clippers recent trade for star James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers

The Los Angeles Clippers, following months of rumors, finally agreed to a trade with the Philadelphia 76ers to acquire James Harden. The deal places Harden alongside other stars such as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Additionally, Russell Westbrook will play a big role for LA despite not being the same superstar-caliber player he once was. Leonard, one of the best players in the NBA when healthy, recently addressed the Clippers' acquisition of Harden.

“Once it went down, I was in bed at the time, but I guess excited,” Leonard said of the trade, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “He's one of the best players to step on the NBA floor. We got a lot to figure out and I'm happy for him and ready to see him play in a Clipper jersey.”

Are the Clippers championship contenders?

The Clippers feature enough talent to make a legitimate run in the Western Conference. They will need to find a way to avoid injuries, however.

Leonard and George have been limited by injury concerns over the years. It's unfortunate, because most people around the NBA world believe this Clippers team is capable of reaching new heights when their stars are on the floor.

That is especially true now that Harden is on the roster. The Clippers are indeed championship contenders now, as long as they can stay healthy.

It will also be interesting to see how Harden fits in with the Clippers. He previously played with Russell Westbrook so there may be some chemistry there already. But playing alongside Leonard and George could be challenging at first.

In the end, Harden and the Clippers should be able to make the necessary adjustments to ultimately find success.