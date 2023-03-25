A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

The Los Angeles Clippers recently suffered a tough injury blow on the Paul George front. The eight-time All-Star is now expected to miss an extended period after sustaining a sprain in his right knee, and in the meantime, Kawhi Leonard will need to carry the load on his broad shoulders.

If you ask former NBA champ turned analyst Kendrick Perkins, however, he is adamant that Leonard is more than capable of doing the heavy lifting for the Clippers sans PG. As a matter of fact, Big Perk believes that Kawhi is now channeling his inner Michael Jordan as he looks to lead LA to the playoffs in the West:

“When we talk about the top 10 players in the league, we might as well mention a healthy Kawhi Leonard because he’s been back to his Jordan fashion,” Perkins said. “I mean mimicking Jordan because that’s who his game mimick. … The Clippers are gonna be just fine. They’re gonna be just fine led by Kawhi.”

To belabor Kendrick Perkins’ point, the Clippers did look perfectly fine without Paul George on Thursday as they blew out the Oklahoma City Thunder by 22 points. Kawhi Leonard finished with a game-high 32 points on a highly-efficient 13-of-15 from the field. The Clippers star also added six rebounds, six assists, four steals, and three triples in a very impressive all-around performance.

Leonard and the rest of the Clippers will want to keep it going on Saturday when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans, who themselves are currently just 2.5 games behind LA in the standings.