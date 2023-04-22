Disoriented Clippers fans are probably running to the calendar right now to make sure they haven’t been transported back in time to the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The latest Kawhi Leonard injury update will do little to steady their bearings. ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly previously reported that Leonard was ruled out for Game 4 vs. the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

That bleak outlook has now been reinforced, with further murkiness clouding the team and Leonard’s future status. “There is no timetable as of right now,” Chris Haynes of TNT said, via NBA TV.



"There is no timetable as of right now."@ChrisBHaynes provides an update on Kawhi Leonard pic.twitter.com/eWVgf934D7 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 22, 2023

Leonard is still being listed as day-to-day with a right knee sprain, which Haynes reiterated is not connected to the torn right ACL he suffered two years ago. Fans were hopeful the two-way star could return during that 2021 postseason run but were rocked with the devastating news that the injury was far more serious than initially thought and would require surgery. Leonard has played in just 54 total games since.

The Clippers only lost to the Suns by five in Game 3 without Kawhi Leonard, but they needed 42 points from Norman Powell and nearly a triple-double from Russell Westbrook to stay competitive. That type of effort will be difficult to keep up for two players who were not tapped to be the primary options on this team. Still, head coach Tyronn Lue has done an admirable job making adjustments with both Leonard and Paul George unavailable.

Savvy coaching, intensity and continued strong play from one of the best supporting casts in the NBA still makes Saturday’s 12:30 p.m. (Pacific Time) tip-off must-see. Leonard will surely be frustrated by another setback but might be able to still motivate his team to what would be one of the most improbable playoff victories in recent history.