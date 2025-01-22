The Los Angeles Clippers (24-18) are gearing up for a challenging matchup against the reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics (30-13) on Wednesday night. However, the team will be without star forward Kawhi Leonard, who has been ruled out due to right knee injury management. Veteran guard James Harden is listed as questionable with right groin soreness, leaving his status uncertain ahead of the 10 p.m. ET tip-off.

Leonard’s absence is a significant blow for the Clippers. The two-time NBA champion has been easing back into form since his return earlier this month, averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 49.1% from the field and 35.3% from three-point range. In his most recent outing, a 116-102 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, Leonard contributed 19 points on an efficient 9-for-13 shooting, along with four assists and a steal.

Kawhi Leonard & James Harden's injury status vs. Celtics

Harden, meanwhile, has been a key figure for the Clippers this season, averaging 21.3 points, 8.1 assists, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.4 steals per game. Despite shooting a career-low 39.4% from the field, Harden remains a crucial playmaker and scorer for Los Angeles. He last played in Monday’s 112-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, recording 17 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, a steal, and a block. His availability will be critical as the Clippers prepare to face one of the league’s top teams.

With Leonard out and Harden questionable, the Clippers will rely heavily on Norman Powell and Ivica Zubac to carry the load. Powell has emerged as the team’s leading scorer, averaging 23.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game while shooting an impressive 49% from the field and 44.1% from beyond the arc. Zubac, a dominant presence in the paint, is averaging 15 points, 12.7 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 61.5% from the field.

The Boston Celtics, led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, bring a balanced attack and elite defense to Los Angeles. The Celtics have solidified themselves as Eastern Conference contenders with their deep roster and consistent play.

The Clipper face an uphill battle without Leonard and possibly Harden. Powell and Zubac’s performances will be pivotal if Los Angeles hopes to pull off an upset against the defending champions. Leonard’s ongoing knee management and Harden’s groin concerns highlight the team’s delicate balancing act as they navigate a grueling schedule and competitive Western Conference.