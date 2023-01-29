Los Angeles Clippers forwards Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were ruled as “out” before the Clippers face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, according to ESPN Cleveland Cavs reporter Danny Cunningham.

George is averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game in 36 games played with the Clippers this season. The former Pacers and Thunder forward has started in every one of the games he has played in this season, including a 45-point performance in a 1-point loss to the Indiana Pacers one day before the New Year.

George spoke on what the duo of him and Leonard should look like if both are healthy in the 2022-23 season.

“Yeah, I mean that’s, that’s exactly what it is,” Paul George said “Not only are me and Kawhi healthy, but the guys around us are healthy and everybody’s contributing. Just our style of play, we’re trusting however way the game dictates, like who shoots it, we’re trusting that process. And so it’s showing.”

Kawhi Leonard explained the Clippers’ recent progression an improvement has been from putting George and the 11-year NBA forward back together.

“We still have to improve as a team if we want to be one of the last teams standing and hopefully we could just keep building this consistency up,” Leonard said. “ We’ve got another game in two days, so hopefully we come out better with the same energy, same emergency, and let’s get a win.”

The former first-round pick out of San Diego State is averaging 21.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 27 games played.

Both Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell and forward Kevin Love were questionable before tonight’s matchup on Cleveland’s home court.

The Clippers will tip off against the Cavaliers at 4 p.m. PST this Sunday in Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The game will be broadcasted on ClipperVision and Bally Sports SoCal.