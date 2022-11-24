Published November 24, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Clippers were seen as a legitimate title contender in 2023 with the return of Kawhi Leonard. Between their deep roster and the star duo of Kawhi and Paul George, things looked good for this team. But, both guys are already dealing with injury problems.

Leonard sprained his ankle Monday while PG suffered a hamstring strain. And as Ty Lue pointed out Wednesday night after a loss to the Golden State Warriors, there is no timetable for return for either player.

Via Ohm Youngmisuk:

“LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard is feeling better, but head coach Ty Lue said there is currently no timetable for his return from a right ankle sprain.”

“The Clippers played the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night without their two best players, Leonard and Paul George, who missed his second straight game with a right hamstring tendon strain. Lue said the Clippers also have no timetable for when George will return.”

While neither injury sounds serious, it’s certainly concerning. Kawhi is coming off an ACL tear that caused him to miss all of the 2021-22 season and he’s already missed time because of soreness in the same knee. On a more positive note, Leonard did say he’s not worried about the ankle this week.

The absences of Kawhi Leonard and Paul George were felt on Wednesday, losing by 17 points. While the rotation has depth and possesses a plethora of shooters, the key is their two superstars. One can only hope they’re on the floor again soon. The Clippers are back in action on Friday against the Denver Nuggets at home.