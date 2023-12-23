An iron man no more. Kawhi Leonard's perfect attendance record through the first quarter-plus of the 2023-24 season is over and could be trending in a worrisome direction. He will miss his second consecutive game after being ruled out for the Los Angeles Clippers' big Saturday showdown with the Boston Celtics, per ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard ruled out for second straight game ahead of Celtics clash
After playing in the first 27 games of the season, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will miss his second contest in a row