It's all rainbows and sunshine for James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and the Clippers after their ninth straight victory.

The Los Angeles Clippers looked well on their way to a ninth straight victory on Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks. Despite missing the services of Paul George, the Clippers took a huge lead against the Mavs in the first half, leading by as many as 22 points. However, the Luka Doncic-led team did not let up, and at home, they mounted a huge comeback — even taking the lead in the fourth quarter.

Thankfully for the Clippers, they have the services of Kawhi Leonard; all throughout his career, the Klaw is someone who delivers for his team when it matters most, and he came through for LA on Wednesday night. In fact, James Harden couldn't believe his eyes when Leonard busted out the Eurostep to push the Clippers' lead to eight with the Mavs still refusing to back down.

Via the official NBA Instagram account:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA (@nba)

James Harden has been the subject of much vitriol during the 2023-24 NBA season, so there's no better way for him to silence his doubters than for letting them see him enjoy his time on the court in this manner. The Clippers have given him plenty of reasons to have fun, after all, and after winning nine straight after sealing a 120-111 victory over the Mavs, he has given the Clippers much reason to be happy as well.

With Harden in town, the Clippers now have insurance in the event of an absence to one of its stars. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George aren't exactly bastions of good health. George even missed their most recent matchup due to an illness. But the Beard is an elite third star who has also allowed Leonard to pick his spots more efficiently — shielding him from all the offensive burden he may have had on his plate had the Clippers not traded for Harden.

The Clippers will try to go for their 10th win in a row later tonight against the Oklahoma City Thunder; with such a short period of rest, this may be a scheduled loss for LA. Nonetheless, they have certainly earned the benefit of the doubt amid their glorious turnaround.