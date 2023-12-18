Paul George opened up on the recent improvements of the Los Angeles Clippers that have led to a winning streak

The Los Angeles Clippers have started to gel with James Harden in the fold, and Paul George recently opened up on the recent improvements for the Clippers and what went into them on Podcast P presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

“Honestly I think it's just we got reps,” Paul George said on Podcast P. “Like that's been the biggest shift, we got reps. Like we got games played, we got to see what it looks like, we have tried out different lineups. And now we found a formula that works for us. So we had conversations amongst each other of like wondering what style we're going to play, like what does that look like going forward, so we can just have consistency knowing going into games how the games are going to be played. I think that's been the biggest thing that we've been able to wash away is being consistent to how we're going to play and who we're going to be. And that's just been working for us. We haven't necessarily started games off great, which is what we gotta continue to work on, but I think we've figured out how to win amongst everything else, so that's the most important thing about it all.

The Clippers have now won seven in a row after a 144-122 win over a solid New York Knicks team. Up next for George, James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers are the Indiana Pacers on the road on Monday. It will be interesting to see how they deal with the Pacers' offense, and if they can extend the winning streak to eight.