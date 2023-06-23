PLAYA VISTA, CA – Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard underwent a procedure on his injured right knee in early June, President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank announced on Thursday night following the 2023 NBA Draft.

Leonard is expected to make a full recovery from the operation deemed a ‘clean up' procedure and is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

“He had a clean up procedure done at the beginning of June, right around June 6th,” Lawrence Frank said. “Just a clean-up, went terrific, a very, very quick procedure. He feels great. Talking with him, he feels great. It's an eight week recovery from the time of surgery where you're back on the court playing like if ti was a game. But yeah, we're very fortunate that it was a quick little clean up.

When asked if he expects Kawhi Leonard to be ready for Clippers training camp in October, Frank responded with, “100 percent, yes.”

Leonard played 52 games in the 2022-23 season, and closed out the second half of the year strong after missing a month due to knee inflammation to start the year.

Paul George also missed games alongside Kawhi Leonard due to a left knee sprain suffered in mid-March against the Oklahoma City Thunder. He's also expected to be ready for training camp.

The Clippers, according to Lawrence Frank, still want to continue building around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George entering potentially the last years of their deals.

“Yes, that's still the plan,” Frank said. “What we're tryin to do is how can we put together hte best team around these guys. We look at the different things, what worked, what hasn't worked, the job that we have to do better, the job that we challenge our players to continue to do better. We're trying to maximize these two and figure out ways that we can better.”

In 52 appearances for the Clippers last season, Kawhi Leonard averaged 23.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on 51.2 percent shooting from the field and 41.6 percent from three.