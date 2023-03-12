Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

LOS ANGELES – While fans may be constantly checking the NBA standings, players take a much different approach. Take, for example, Kawhi Leonard of the Los Angeles Clippers, who says he doesn’t pay attention to the NBA’s standings at all.

Following Sunday’s win over the New York Knicks, the Clippers have now won three games in a row. Their 36-33 record is good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference, but only a game or two ahead of teams like the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Los Angeles Lakers.

Leonard’s approach is to take each game at a time and let the chips fall where they may. It’s not surprising that just completely avoids standings-watch like a lot of fans.

“I haven’t [checked], Kawhi Leonard said after Saturday’s win. I’ve been trying to just focus on us and with whatever team in front of us and try to get that win.”

The Clippers will have three days off before taking on the defending NBA Champion Warriors on Wednesday night. That game may swing a lot of things in the West, given the fact that Golden State leads the season series 2-1 and is currently just a game back of the Clippers.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Obviously they’re the reigning champs, they won last year, and it’s going to be a challenging game, Steph being back. We just gotta approach it like every other game. We have to buy into our game plan, talk, limit our turnovers, share the ball, and see how the outcome.”

As the regular season winds down and teams prepare for the playoffs, standings-watch becomes more prominent in the league. Kawhi Leonard, however, does not waver on his stance regarding the NBA standings.

“Not really,” Leonard said when asked if there’s ever a point where he looks at the standings. “They’re not going to save you, unless you’re just not going to be in the playoffs. We still have to win games.”

The Clippers are hopeful to secure a top six seed and avoid the play-in tournament this season. With only 13 games remaining and the 11th easiest remaining strength of schedule according to Tankathon, there’s a strong chance Los Angeles finishes in the top six if they can continue their consistent play.