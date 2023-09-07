The addition of Russell Westbrook to an LA Clippers team already featuring Kawhi Leonard and Paul George has brought some added excitement to Southern California. Today, the Los Angeles Clippers and KTLA have announced an extension of their partnership through the 2024-25 NBA season, the Clippers announced today. KTLA, Los Angeles' No. 1 TV station, will air 15 LA Clippers games this season.

The Clippers tip off their 2023-24 season with a preseason game in Honolulu, a preseason game in Seattle, and two preseason games at home against the Denver Nuggets. All four of those preseason Clippers games will air on KTLA.

KTLA will also air 11 regular season games this season, eight of which will come on the road. Those 11 games are…

Friday, October 27th – Clippers @ Jazz

Wednesday, November 8 – Clippers @ Nets

Saturday, November 25th – Clippers vs. Mavs

Wednesday, November 29th – Clippers @ Kings

Thursday, December 14th – Clippers vs. Warriors

Thursday, December 21st – Clippers @ Thunder

Sunday, February 4th – Clippers @ Heat

Friday, February 23rd – Clippers @ Grizzlies

Sunday, March 3rd – Clippers @ Timberwolves

Sunday, March 17th – Clippers vs. Hawks

Tuesday, April 9th – Clippers @ Suns

“Making live Clippers games available to all Southern California viewers is a priority for the Clippers, especially as we prepare to move into our new home, Intuit Dome, for the 2024-25 season,” said Gillian Zucker, the President of Business Operations for the LA Clippers. “KTLA proved last year that not only are they an incredible broadcast partner, but one who helps us reach millions of fans through live games, their #1 local newscast, and special Clippers programming.”

For our discussion on who's better between Jayson Tatum and Luka Doncic, listen below:

The Clippers' run of televised games on KTLA, which started last season, is their third stint together. KTLA 5 previously aired live games from 1985 to 1991 and then again from 2002-2009.

In addition to the KTLA games, Bally Sports SoCal also announced the network’s LA Clippers broadcast schedule for the 2023-24 regular season today. The network will televise 63 regular season games on Bally Sports SoCal as well as Bally Sports San Diego, starting with the team's season opener at home on October 25th against Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the NBA introducing the new In-Season tournament this 2024-25 season, the Clippers will have three group play games that will air on Bally Sports SoCal, starting with the Clippers' showdown against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks on October 10th

Friday, November 10th – Clippers @ Mavs

Friday, November 17th – Clippers vs. Rockets

Friday, November 24th – Clippers vs. Pelicans

The Clippers also earned 12 national TV games this season on ESPN — six on ESPN and six on TNT. That number does not include the 10 games scheduled to air on NBA TV. Here is the full LA Clippers schedule for the 2023-24 season:

The LA Clippers official 2023-24 regular season schedule: pic.twitter.com/JeUGSUgDxV — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 17, 2023

Media Day is scheduled for October 2nd, and it'll the first time we publicly see Kawhi Leonard and Paul George since their injuries in the 2023 postseason.