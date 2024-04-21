The Los Angeles Clippers came out on fire in the first half of Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, going into the break with a 56-30 lead, and the performance made history in many ways.
The 30 points the Clippers held the Mavericks to in the first half is the fewest the franchise has allowed in a first half in playoff history, according to Justin Russo. And that is not it, the Clippers held the Mavericks to just eight points in the second quarter of the game, which is a franchise record for the fewest points allowed in any playoff quarter, according to Russo.
As far as standout players, James Harden, Ivica Zubac and Russell Westbrook had notable performances. James Harden and Ivica Zubac combined for 32 points and 80% true shooting percentage in the first half, while the Mavericks as a team combined for 30 points and 32% true shooting percentage, according to @automaticnba on X.
Harden put up 20 points, four assists and two blocks in the first half while shooting 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from three. Him and Russell Westbrook combined for 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting and 5-of-8 from three, while the Mavericks as a team put up 30 points on 9-of-40 shooting and 2-of-18 from three in the first half.
The most impressive part of all of this is that the Clippers are doing all of this without Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers have the potential to go all the way, and it is believed that Kawhi Leonard being on the floor will be necessary for that to happen. However, getting a win on the board in Game 1 of the series against the Mavericks would be huge, especially in this type of fashion. It would indicate that the Clippers could have the luxury of not rushing Leonard back into the lineup before he should return.
Frustration for the Mavericks
Dallas has the pairing of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and the duo might end up with a good amount of the team's points on Sunday. However, they do not seem to be getting much from anyone else in the scoring department. It is a frustrating development in Game 1.
What's Mark Cuban thinking here? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/TDvT9gkAOu
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 21, 2024
The Mavericks made a big move for PJ Washington ahead of the deadline, and he was expected to play a big role in the team's offense, especially in the playoffs. The results in Game 1 to this point have been disappointing from PJ Washington.
Dallas has the superstar in Doncic to lead the team all the way, but it needs the proper supporting cast around him.
A loss does not mean that the series is over by any means, but the Clippers should be thrilled with their performance to set the tone for what on paper seemed to be a competitive series.