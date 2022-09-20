With Kawhi Leonard back, excitement around the Los Angeles Clippers might be at an all-time high. Fans in Los Angeles who haven’t yet heard about the broadcast schedule can rejoice. On Tuesday, the Clippers and KTLA TV announced a broadcast television partnership for the 2022-23 NBA season.

For the first time since 2009, the franchise will have 15 games exclusively broadcast live on KTLA 5, which includes pregame, postgame, and halftime programming. Of the 15 broadcasts, 11 games will take place in the regular season and all four preseason games will be shown on KTLA 5.

“A critical way fans engage with the Clippers is by watching games on TV, and there is no better broadcast partner than KTLA, Los Angeles’ #1 TV station,” LA Clippers President of Business Operations Gillian Zucker said in a statement. “The segmentation of the television market has become difficult for consumers. We believe it’s incredibly important for Clippers basketball to be accessible to as many people as possible, and the return of the NBA to KTLA is a critical step.”

Here are both LA Clippers’ 2022-23 regular season schedule in Light and Dark modes for you to choose from and save: pic.twitter.com/YeuO1SFFid — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) August 17, 2022

Here’s a look at the new KTLA broadcast schedule for the 2022-23 season:

Preseason

Friday, September 30, Clippers vs. Maccabi Ra’anana @ 7:00 P.M. PST

Monday, October 3, Clippers vs. vs. Trail Blazers @ 7:30 P.M. PST

Sunday, October 9, Clippers vs. vs. Timberwolves @ 7:30 P.M. PST

Wednesday, October 12, Clippers vs. Nuggets @ 7:30 P.M. PST

Regular Season

Tuesday, October 25, Clippers @ Thunder @ 5:00 P.M. PST

Monday, October 31, Clippers vs. Rockets @ 7:30 P.M. PST

Sunday, November 6, Clippers vs. Jazz @ 7:00 P.M. PST

Saturday, November 19, Clippers vs. Spurs @ 7:30 P.M. PST

Friday, November 25, Clippers vs. Nuggets, 7:30 P.M. PST

Tuesday, November 29, Clippers vs. Trail Blazers, 7:00 P.M. PST

Saturday, December 17, Clippers vs. Wizards @ 1:00 P.M. PST

Saturday, December 31, Clippers vs. Pacers @ 12:00 P.M. PST

Sunday, January 15, Clippers vs. Rockets @ 12:00 P.M. PST

Saturday, March 18, Clippers vs. Magic @ 12:00 P.M. PST

Saturday, April 1, Clippers @ Pelicans @ 5:30 P.M. PST

In addition to the pregame, postgame, and halftime programs, KTLA will be carrying special Clippers coverage and programming, including one called, “Countdown Clock to Gameday-Buzzer.”

The Clippers’ return to KTLA will mark their third stint together. KTLA 5 previously aired live games from 1985 to 1991 and then again from 2002-2009.

The Clippers, whose games have been broadcast on Bally Sports network — previously Fox Sports — will be announcing their full broadcast schedule closer to the start of the 2022-23 season.

With Kawhi Leonard expected to be back and ready to go, LA is immediately in the championship conversation. Now it’s time for them to show they can live up to the hype and get it done on the court.

Media Day is scheduled for Monday, September 26. The Clippers will then head to Las Vegas for a three-day training camp before heading to Seattle for four days, where they’ll play two games.