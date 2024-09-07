The Los Angeles Clippers opened up their all new Intuit Dome last month, but won't host their first basketball game until the preseason in October. The state-of-the-art stadium is supposed to be a haven for basketball fans and specifically Clippers fans, which Los Angeles Lakers legend James Worthy is happy to see.

James Worthy on Steve Baller, Intuit Dome

During the Showtime Lakers days, James Worthy and team played basketball at the famous Great Western Forum in Inglewood, CA. The Lakers eventually moved out to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles, but never forgot that their roots were deep in Inglewood.

25 years later, Steve Ballmer and his LA Clippers have built a brand new stadium in the heart of Inglewood, where they'll be playing basketball moving forward.

The Basketball Hall-of-Famer and Lakers legend has been an annual contributor to the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation, which raises money for cancer research. The Foundation held a Gala last month, and Worthy was once again there to show his support.

Worthy spoke with ClutchPoints at the Gala, where he praised Steve Ballmer and the LA Clippers for the milestone of opening up a brand new arena.

“I'm happy to see that their owner, [Steve] Ballmer, has taken a lot of interest in the city of Inglewood, creating jobs and housing,” Worthy told ClutchPoints. “He's got a great arena over there. I mean, it's a great arena. He's a tech guy, and right beside SoFi, so the Clippers finally have a home that they can call their own. They don't have to look up and see Lakers championship banners, even though they covered them up, so it's nice that they have that.

The LA Clippers officially broke ground on the new Intuit Dome on September 17, 2021. Just under three years later, their new home is ready for the NBA's 2024-25 regular season, featuring a beautiful Halo board, chargers in seats, and so many more incredible features.

“I remember when they were in San Diego and they came up from Los Angeles, so it's nice to see,” Worthy added. “They're really good organization, I know a lot of people that work there, not the players and all that, but the sales and tickets and so yeah I think they're doing a great job.”

James Worthy is a fan of Steve Ballmer

This isn't the first time Worthy has spoken highly of the Clippers and Steve Ballmer. Back in 2020, James Worthy spoke with ClutchPoints as well, where he expressed his admiration for Ballmer trying to do what many didn't think he would by building an arena for the Clippers in Los Angeles.

“I like Steve, you know,” James Worthy told ClutchPoints back in 2020. “He's a good guy. He's gonna build a stadium, try to move in on our fans over there. That's gonna be tough. But you know, I'm all about moving forward and doing what's good for the city. If it's going to help Inglewood, if it's going to bring more employment and all that kind of stuff, I'm all for that.”

James Worthy played 12 years in the NBA, all with the Los Angeles Lakers. He and Magic Johnson famously led the Showtime Lakers to three championship rings during that window.

The LA Clippers are set to have their first regular season home game at the Intuit Dome on October 23rd against the Phoenix Suns.