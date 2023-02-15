When teams look to add the pivotal role player who will check those last couple of boxes before the playoff push, it is important for front offices to understand the importance of fit. No one knows that better than Los Angeles Clippers wing nicolas batum.

The longtime veteran was an afterthought in his final season with the Charlotte Hornets in 2019-20, shooting below 35 percent from the field and just 28.6 percent from behind the 3-point line. His NBA career seemed to be nearing its end. Fast forward three years and Batum is a key fixture on the Clippers bench, knocking down more than 38 percent of his attempts from downtown.

The 34-year-old French native was asked about the potential of Russell Westbrook- who is now seen as a castoff himself- joining the Clippers.

“I would be more than happy to have a player like [Westbrook]. Hall of Fame, MVP, I mean… you can’t really say no to that,” Batum said per Law Murray of The Athletic.

Westbrook’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers was a bumpy one to say the least. Critics called the nine-time All-Star a bad fit alongside LeBron James due to his poor 3-point shooting and high ball usage. Westbrook came off the bench for most of this season, but was still treated as a scapegoat for the team’s struggles up until he was traded to the Utah Jazz in a three-team deal at the deadline.

As Batum pointed out, though, a change in scenery and chemistry can drastically alter how a player is perceived across the league. And with all of his credentials, Westbrook’s comeback should realistically be even smoother than Batum’s. The perimeter shooting will remain an issue, but the Clippers addressed that with Bones Hyland. They want some added firepower at the point guard position.

Westbrook is still a solid playmaker and would not need to shoulder a big offensive work load as long as Kawhi Leonard and Paul George stay healthy. George knows him from their days on the Oklahoma City Thunder and has pushed for the organization to sign Westbrook when he inevitably enters the buyout market.

Batum has taken a dip into the Fountain of Youth. It would be interesting to see what a similar rejuvenation could do for a future Hall of Famer.