One huge boon in Clippers’ favor next season that’s never happened in franchise history

The NBA just dropped the full regular season schedule and there’s quite a lot to take in. For the Los Angeles Clippers, however, they have been gifted with a significant advantage that will make LA fans smile.

As pointed out by Clippers insider Law Murray of The Athletic, this year will mark the first time in franchise history that LA will not play any 5-in-7 sets. That is, the Clippers do not have to play five games in a seven-day stretch:

Here are some things to know about the LA Clippers schedule in 2022-23. First of all: 🚨NO 5-in-7s for the first time in franchise history. 🚨 That's going back to Knuckleheadz, the LA Memorial Sports Arena, San Diego, and the Buffalo Braves pic.twitter.com/RDFM4OcbgQ — Law Murray 🪙 (@LawMurrayTheNU) August 17, 2022

This is a huge development for the Clippers, who have two superstars returning from major injuries. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are coming back from extended periods on the shelf, and the fact that they won’t be scheduled to play on extremely loaded schedules obviously bodes well for their season longevity. The same can be said for newcomer John Wall, who’s also been bogged down by injuries over the past couple of years.

That’s not all she wrote for the Clippers, too. As it turns out, LA will no longer have any road games in the Eastern Conference beyond February 6, which is over a month before the Play-In tournament begins on April 11:

In addition to no 5-in-7s… the Clippers are done with Eastern Conference road games after February 6. — Law Murray 🪙 (@LawMurrayTheNU) August 17, 2022

The expectations are sky-high for the Clippers this coming season, and there’s no denying that they will be playing under a lot of pressure. The fact that Lady Luck has smiled on them with regard to their regular season schedule is definitely a welcome development for the squad. Clippers fans everywhere will be hoping that the team is able to take advantage of the same.