The Clippers forward reveals his wish list for the 2024 Dunk Contest.

On the latest edition of Podcast P with Paul George, a Wave Sports + Entertainment Production, the Los Angeles Clippers star talked about the upcoming NBA Slam Dunk Contest, and who he would like to see:

“I think people wanna see Ja [Morant] in it, for sure. I think people wanna see Zion [Williamson] in it, for sure. And, I think Imma go Shaedon Sharpe.”

George selected all his picks for their sheer explosiveness as players, especially in dunking the ball. However, the Clippers veteran surprisingly left Anthony Edwards from the list. However, speaking of the young Minnesota Timberwolves star, George said he could be a part of the contest if McClung is not just to bring in enough star power.

“If no Mac McClung, then I’m putting Anthony Edwards in there. You gotta put Mac McClung.”

While the Clippers star likely knows as much as the rest of us when it comes to the 2024 Slam Dunk Contest participants, his list of McClung, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson, Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe would be a dream scenario for fans.

Unfortunately, it's not likely that the Clippers forward's list comes to fruition. Williamson and Sharpe are dealing with lingering injuries, while Morant is out for the season after shoulder surgery.

The Houston Rockets' Cam Whitmore has been asked twice to participate in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend. However, the rookie declined both of these invites. Right now, Whitmore mentioned that he doesn't have signature moves that would make any noise in the contest.

Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. is expected to participate as well.

Paul George competed in the 2012 Slam Dunk Contest, but has not done so as a member of the Clippers.