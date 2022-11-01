Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George not only delivered the game-winner against the Houston Rockets, but he also recorded a feat never seen before in NBA history.

George’s clutch triple to tie the game with 40 seconds left, steal to give them the chance to win, and finisher to take the lead may have been the highlight of Monday’s contest. However, he certainly did more than just that. PG13 finished with 35 points, nine rebounds, eight assists and six steals. Behind his scoring explosion was his five 3-pointers made.

Now according to Stat Muse, George is the first player to have ever such stat line. While seven other players have made the 35-9-8-6 line in NBA history, no one has done it with five triples made.

Sure enough, Paul George has earned a ton of praise for his efforts. No other Clippers player scored 20 or more, with the closest being Luke Kennard with 16. George was basically the only reason that LA was able to contend in the game, and he did it all for the team.

Of course it is unlikely George will always be able to play like that, but LA fans will be happy to know that they have a player like him who simply doesn’t give up even when the going gets tough.

The Clippers cannot celebrate too much since their record is at 3-5, though that shouldn’t stay that way for long with George leading the way.