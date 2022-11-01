No Kawhi Leonard, no problem. The Los Angeles Clippers were missing the services of their superstar yet again on Monday night due to a lingering knee injury. Paul George knew he had to step up against a determined Houston Rockets side, and so he did just that.

George flexed his clutch gene by hitting a nasty game-winner all over Rockets vet Eric Gordon (h/t SportsCenter on Twitter):

PAUL GEORGE GAME WINNER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/dYNMLCqrHp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 1, 2022

This was after the Clippers star tied the ballgame with another clutch triple just moments before his final shot:

Paul George gives the Clippers the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zWLVKH29ei — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 1, 2022

Thanks to George’s heroics, the Clippers escaped with a 95-93 victory in what turned out to be a real nail-biter.

Apart from Kawhi, John Wall was also in street clothes in this one, with the 32-year-old veteran being given a night off in the second game of a back-to-back set. It was all up to George, and boy did he step up in a major way. The lone Clippers star finished the game with 35 points on 15-of-26 shooting, to go along with five triples. PG did it all against the Rockets with nine rebounds, eight assists, six steals, and two blocks in 38 minutes of action.

LA was coming off four straight losses too, so they were in desperate need of a win on Monday night. Houston isn’t exactly a contender in the West, and the Clippers were expected to come away with a victory in this one. A young and relentless Rockets side were able to keep the contest close, though, which required Paul George to deliver in crunch time. EPIC.