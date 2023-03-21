A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Patrick Beverley has been around the block quite a bit over the past couple of years. In fact, the feisty guard has been with no less than four teams in two seasons, which includes his current team, the Chicago Bulls. Pat Bev, however, spent four memorable years with the Los Angeles Clippers before parting ways with the team in 2021. Apparently, Beverley believes that the Clippers have since taken on his swag.

Paul George addressed Beverley’s statement in a recent episode of the Clippers star’s podcast. George acknowledged Pat Bev’s shade-throwing, and PG decided to clap back:

“He threw a little shade that we took his style,” George said. “… But we kinda level up over here.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

George is having none of it. Beverley may have been an impactful player during his time with the Clippers — as he has been on all of his other teams — but PG just doesn’t agree with Pat Bev’s claim about LA taking his style.

You have to note, however, that George and Beverley are good friends. They bonded during their time together as teammates with the Clippers, and they have since remained close. This is nothing more than friendly banter between two buddies. However, if you know anything about Patrick Beverley, then you also know that this man doesn’t give anyone a pass — not even his former teammates or friends.

The Clippers host Beverley and the Bulls on March 27th, and you can be sure that Pat Bev will have a thing or two to say about his return to his former stomping ground. Paul George and Co. will be ready, though.