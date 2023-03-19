Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

Chicago Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan highlighted the impact of hometown guard Patrick Beverley in a Sunday article from the Athletic Bulls senior writer Darnell Mayberry.

“The man does everything,” DeRozan said. “(It’s) electrifying, especially when we’re at home. It gets the crowd going, and you’ve got to feed off of that when you see a guy sacrificing himself for big plays and to save a possession. It carries over from there.”

DeMar DeRozan kept it simple when asked what Patrick Beverley brought to the table.

“A different type of leadership,” DeRozan said. “Consistent voice. He’s played with some great players. Look at the list of players he’s played with. He’s played with some Hall of Fame players that know how to play the game. He’s not who he is for no reason. He earned that reputation of being tough, being vocal, doing everything that he brings to the table, and it shows.”

Patrick Beverley made his impact known for Chicago since he first signed with the Bulls in February, starting in all 11 games he suited up for and earning as many as 17 points in a 14-point win over the Miami Heat on Saturday. A pass from DeRozan in the high post gave Beverley enough time to fake a 3-point shot and drive for a contested make against guard Gabe Vincent.

The 34-year-old guard hit six of his 12 field goal attempts against Miami, raining down shots from the right wing as Vincent and guard Tyler Herro continued to leave him open on the perimeter. Patrick Beverley, a 37.5% 3-point shooter over his lengthy NBA career, challenged defenders to leave him open at the line on Sunday after he hit five of his ten 3-pointers against the seventh-seeded team in the Eastern Conference.

“But no matter how well I shoot it,… people want to leave me open,” said Beverley. “Keep letting them do it.”