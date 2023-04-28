A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

To say that it was a disappointing season for the Los Angeles Clippers would be a complete understatement. Their first-round exit in the NBA Playoffs was exacerbated by the fact that both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard weren’t even available to help the Clippers against a powerhouse Phoenix Suns side. At this point, you can’t blame Clippers fans for feeling totally down after another watsed season.

Paul George feels that pain. As a matter of fact, the Clippers star has come out with a bold statement to try and cushion the blow for LA supporters everywhere, so to speak. According to PG, he is adamant that the team is going to figure things out:

“To the Clippers fans, we carry that burden. We gone get this s**t right at some point,” George said on a recent episode of his podcast.

We owe it to you #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/JQVrGDGPV4 — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) April 28, 2023

It won’t be this year, though. The 2022-23 campaign marks Paul George’s fourth season with the Clippers — and his fourth year playing alongside superstar teammate Kawhi Leonard. The best ever finish this duo has had is a Western Conference Finals loss against the Phoenix Suns in 2021. They didn’t even make the playoffs last season.

Be that as it may, Paul George is remaining committed to the cause. He’s still under contract with LA through 2025, although the final year of that deal is actually a player option. Whatever the case may be, PG will have at least one more year with the Clippers to try and prove that his partnership with Kawhi is no failed experiment.