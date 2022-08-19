Paul George, Clippers slapped with harsh Kawhi Leonard reality

There’s no denying that there’s currently a lot of hype surrounding the Los Angeles Clippers this coming season. So much so, that some folks even see them as a potential darkhorse to win it all in 2022-23.

At this point, however, the Clippers’ success will rely heavily on Kawhi Leonard and his health — at least according to ESPN’s NBA insider Marc J. Spears (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“There’s a lot of Clippers buzz, a lot of Clippers talk,” Spears said. “… All this Clippers talk starts and ends with Kawhi Leonard and if he’s healthy this team is special. But how many games is it gonna be?”

Kawhi Leonard is coming off a full season on the shelf rehabbing a knee injury. He also isn’t the most robust player out there, so to some extent, Spears’ early concerns about Leonard’s health have to be warranted.

Paul George also missed a huge chunk of the season last term due to an elbow injury, but just like Kawhi, he too seems perfectly healthy ahead of the new season. The Clippers are going to get their two superstars back in the coming campaign, but as Spears asks, for how many games?

For what it’s worth, Kawhi has played in just 109 regular-season games for the Clippers in the three years he’s been with the team. Paul George isn’t too far ahead at 133 games played. That’s out of a total of 216 games in three seasons.

Be that as it may, Spears also hit the nail on the head that when healthy, this Clippers team is indeed going to be special.