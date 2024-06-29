After months of speculation, Paul George has made a decisive move on his $48.8 million player option with the Los Angeles Clippers. George is declining his option and will become an unrestricted free agent, per Chris Haynes. The move sets George up to sign with any team that fields him an offer during the NBA free agency period.

George can still resign with the Clippers on a new contract when free agency starts, but the two sides were not able to agree to an extension during the 2023-24 season. Thus, analysts suspect George could leave Los Angeles for other suitors. Many fans believe George is chasing an NBA title, but he set the record straight on his desires during a spring episode of his podcast.

“I mean, for sure contributing to winning basketball,” Paul George said on Podcast P “But, I mean at this point… I'm not even necessarily… It’s not even about… Like… People are saying, ‘chasing a championship.’ Like, it’s not that. But it’s playing the right style of basketball is what I’m chasing.”

George is looking for a special playing fit, but his financial priorities cannot be ignored. It is believed that George feels he is worth a max contract, ClutchPoints' Tomer Azarly previously reported. The issue is that Kawhi Leonard, arguably the team's best player, took less than max when he signed his extension in January. Therefore, the Clippers understandably were reluctant to offer George the greatest amount possible.

However, there are teams reportedly willing to give George a max contract. At the top of the list is the Philadelphia 76ers.

Where will Paul George land after opting out with the Clippers?

For months, analysts have imagined a scenario where George joins Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey as a complementary star on the 76ers. George would add stout defense and shot-making to the team that ironically lost George's teammate James Harden. The financial incentive for George could be there, but will Philly's style of play?

The 76ers primarily play through Embiid, but Maxey has shown there is plenty of room for shot creation, which George thrives at. Moreover, George's presence would take pressure off Embiid, who unfortunately continues to battle injuries during the regular season. It would interesting to see how the dynamic of Philly's offense and defense would change with George's arrival.

Before his big player-option move, George was rumored to be a suitor for a sign-and-trade. The Golden State Warriors were one of the frontrunners that could pull off a deal for PG. If George opted in, Golden State could have gathered assets and salary matches to land him alongside Stephen Curry. However, the scenario no longer exists now that George will officially be an unrestricted free agent.

The 2024 NBA free agency period begins at 6 PM EST on Sunday. George must have an idea of where he wants to go. The 34-year-old averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game during the regular season. Will fans see him continue his production in a Clippers uniform in 2024-25?