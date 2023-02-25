Paul George is finally the lone owner of the 15th spot on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list, surpassing Dirk Nowitzki during the Los Angeles Clippers’ game against the Sacramento Kings on Friday.

It was only a matter of time before George surpasses Nowitzki anyway. He needed just one triple to claim no. 15 for himself, as he entered the meeting with the Kings tied with Dirk at 1,982 triples.

George made his first triple of the game–which is also his first points in the showdown–midway through the first quarter off an assist from Mason Plumlee.

PG13 finished the contest with 34 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. He actually made five triples off eight tries, putting him just two 3-pointers away from surpassing another Dallas Mavericks legend on the list. Jason Kidd currently holds the 14th spot with 1,988 treys.

The Clippers star will likely surpass Kidd as well when they play their next game on Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

Despite the historic milestone that surely made Dirk Nowitzki proud, though, Paul George wouldn’t be able to celebrate after losing to the Kings. They were up by 14 at one point, but Sacramento forced the game into double-overtime before All-Stars De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis helped them secure the narrow 176-175 win.

The Clippers are now 33-29 with the loss, ending their winning streak at two. Sure enough, George will be hoping for a different result when they face the Nuggets and he aims for Kidd’s record.