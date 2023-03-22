Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Los Angeles Clippers have been incredibly unlucky with injuries over the past few seasons. And it seems like their injury luck took another turn for the worse at such an inopportune time with the postseason only less than a month away after Paul George appeared to hyperextend his knee late in their Tuesday night contest against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

With the game hanging in the balance, everybody played like every possession mattered for both teams. After a Shai Gilgeous-Alexander stepback midrange shot miss, George and Luguentz Dort fought for the rebound. However, Dort got into George’s space after the Clippers star had already corralled the ball.

Paul George then ended up twisting his knee, immediately crumbling to the floor after his collision with the Thunder wing.

Here’s the play where Paul George suffered what appears to be a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/k0JbXyrXvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

While George was able to stand on his own, he then needed help in getting back to the locker room.

Paul George limps to the locker room after taking some kind of hit on the rebound with Lu Dort. pic.twitter.com/O7BGwo5Ny0 — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

Before exiting, George put up 18 points, seven boards, and five assists in 35 minutes of action — including a nasty 360 dunk off a heady backdoor cut.

With the Western Conference standings as tight as it is at the moment, the Clippers will need all hands on deck as they continue to put some distance between themselves and the play-in — which is why George’s injury hurts so much for them, especially if it proves to be a serious knock that sends him out for a prolonged period.

In addition, despite how well Kawhi Leonard has played, it’s difficult to envision the Clippers mounting a deep playoff run without the all-around contributions of one of the best two-way wings in the game.

Clippers fans will be hoping that George’s injury doesn’t end up being too serious. At the very least, they will be hoping that PG could return in time for the postseason. If not, it could very well prove to be the continuation of their poor injury luck during the Kawhi-PG era.

As no Clippers fan would ever forget, Kawhi Leonard also injured his knee in Game 4 of their 2021 playoff series against the Utah Jazz, knocking him out for the rest of their playoff run that ended in a six-game series defeat to the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 Western Conference Finals.

Despite the Clippers’ 101-100 defeat against the Thunder after a confusing final possession, George’s status will be a much more pressing matter to them at the moment.