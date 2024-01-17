Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have rebounded impressively after a rough first few weeks to open up the 2023-24 NBA season. Although George has taken somewhat of a backseat when compared to his shot profile in previous seasons, the Clippers as a whole have been catapulting up the Western Conference standings as of late, currently sitting fourth in the conference at 25-14.
Recently, George endured a moment he'd probably like to forget when he was (kind of) dunked on by LeBron James in a narrow Clippers loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Although George got partially out of the way at the last second, he still found himself on the wrong end of a highlight that was posted by sports outlets everywhere.
Recently, George took to his own Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, to break down his perspective on the viral play.
“LeBron gets it. So it’s already– I f***** the play up. Like, damn,” said George. “So then…[LeBron] is going full speed down the court. So I see a guy to my left, I'm like, all right, let me try to cat and mouse this a little bit… Usually Bron gives it up to get it back, right? So I see he's not giving it, like, next. My next train of thought is like, all right, let me try to pick him up a little earlier. But at the same time, it's like, all right, I got to get ready to absorb the contact, too. So I'm trying to back up a little bit at the same time. I don't know, bro. It was just like a deer in the headlights.”
The Clippers went on to lose that game when a Normal Powell three pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.