Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George broke down what went through his mind while getting dunked on by LeBron James.

Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers have rebounded impressively after a rough first few weeks to open up the 2023-24 NBA season. Although George has taken somewhat of a backseat when compared to his shot profile in previous seasons, the Clippers as a whole have been catapulting up the Western Conference standings as of late, currently sitting fourth in the conference at 25-14.

Recently, George endured a moment he'd probably like to forget when he was (kind of) dunked on by LeBron James in a narrow Clippers loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Although George got partially out of the way at the last second, he still found himself on the wrong end of a highlight that was posted by sports outlets everywhere.

Recently, George took to his own Podcast P with Paul George presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, to break down his perspective on the viral play.

“LeBron gets it. So it’s already– I f***** the play up. Like, damn,” said George. “So then…[LeBron] is going full speed down the court. So I see a guy to my left, I'm like, all right, let me try to cat and mouse this a little bit… Usually Bron gives it up to get it back, right? So I see he's not giving it, like, next. My next train of thought is like, all right, let me try to pick him up a little earlier. But at the same time, it's like, all right, I got to get ready to absorb the contact, too. So I'm trying to back up a little bit at the same time. I don't know, bro. It was just like a deer in the headlights.”

The Clippers went on to lose that game when a Normal Powell three pointer rimmed out at the buzzer.