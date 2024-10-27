The Los Angeles Clippers played their second game of the 2024-25 season against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday. The close matchup culminated in a 109-104 win for LA. James Harden had a strong performance, so strong that it caused Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Maxx Crosby to drop an interesting reaction.

Crosby gave James Harden major props

Harden finished the game with 23 points and a whopping 16 assists. This is what Crosby had to say about the outing:

“DUB,” the Raiders linebacker posted under a graphic of Harden's stats on X (formerly Twitter).

Maxx Crosby was pleased with James Harden and the Clippers' performance. Harden had plenty of help from his teammates.

Ivica Zubac erupted with 24 points and 15 rebounds. Meanwhile, Norman Powell scored a highly impressive 37 points along with three assists. Powell, Zubac, and Harden helped the Clippers shoot 48 percent from the field and score a stout 52 points in the paint.

Los Angeles faced former point guard Russell Westbrook for the first time since he departed the team for the Nuggets during the 2024 offseason. Powell and his teammates were excited to face Westbrook again.

“It's going to be fun,” Norman Powell said, per ClutchPoints' Clippers reporter Tomer Azarly. “Anytime you get to match up with Russ or a future Hall-of-Famer, you looking forward to it. I've known Russ for a long time being in UCLA, ensuring that brotherhood and then being able to actually suit up together and talk to him. He's been a great mentor leader, but I'm excited. The energy and the approach he comes into every game. I'm looking forward to that.”

Westbrook ended the game with just two points and two assists in 19 minutes. Nevertheless, there was no love lost between him and his former teammates.

The Clippers improved their record to 1-1 on Saturday. Things will not be easy with Kawhi Leonard out of the lineup for the foreseeable future, but Los Angeles is proving they have what it takes to be successful.