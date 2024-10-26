INGLEWOOD, CA — The Los Angeles Clippers will travel to Denver to take on the Nuggets on Saturday afternoon, a game which they'll be facing a former teammate of theirs. Guards Norman Powell and Terance Mann are excited to play against Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook joined the Nuggets this offseason as a free agent hoping to bring much-needed depth to a Nuggets team that lacks some of it.

Clippers' Terance Mann, Norman Powell on Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook played the entire season with the LA Clippers during the 2023-24 campaign, but it was an up and down one for him. The arrival of James Harden threw a wrench in the point guard plans for the LA Clippers, and especially for Westbrook.

The former Oklahoma City Thunder MVP guard was replaced in the starting lineup by Terance Mann after a rough stretch starting with James Harden. He suffered a broken hand on his bobblehead night in March, the toughest month of the season for the Clippers.

The playoffs were probably the most brutal part of the season for Westbrook, who had the worst five game stretch in NBA playoff history when he shot 8-of-42 (19 percent) from Games 2-6.

Despite the shooting struggles, Terance Mann said the energy Russell Westbrook brought was unmatched.

“I mean for me, he is one of the best teammates I ever had,” Terance Mann said at Friday's practice. “He brought intensity on and off the court, so it's great to be around him, but just looking forward to that competitive nature tomorrow that he's going to bring to the game. I know he's going to be super excited so it's going to be a fun one.”

Norman Powell and Russell Westbrook both finished in Sixth Man of the Year voting. Naz Reid ultimately won the award, getting 45 first place votes and 352 out a possible 495 votes. Malik Monk finished in second place, Powell finished in fourth, and Westbrook finished in a tie with TJ McConnell for seventh most votes.

Powell, who went to UCLA like Westbrook, has been through multiple battles against the future Hall-of-Famer.

“It's going to be fun,” Norman Powell added. “Anytime you get to match up with Russ or a future Hall-of-Famer, you looking forward to it. I've known Russ for a long time being in UCLA, ensuring that brotherhood and then being able to actually suit up together and talk to him. He's been a great mentor leader, but I'm excited. The energy and the approach he comes into every game. I'm looking forward to that.

I know like T-Mann said, he's going to be hyped up, wanting to get a little bit of revenge. He always has that chip on his shoulder, so it's definitely going to be a little back and forth in the game. It's always been, but it's all love. So excited to see him again.”

Russell Westbrook is in his 17th year in the NBA and quickly approaching 1,300 career games, including both the regular season and playoffs.

The Nuggets will visit the Clippers on December 1st, which is when Russell Westbrook is expected to receive a tribute video and receive a standing ovation from Clippers fans.