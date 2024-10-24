After the Los Angeles Clippers lost their regular-season opener in overtime to the Phoenix Suns 116-113, there is concern surrounding All-Star Kawhi Leonard’s injury and potential long-term absence in 2024-25. Leonard continues to rehab from inflammation due to complications from surgery in his right knee. However, following the firing of Clippers former trainer Randy Shelton, the former team employee is now suing the NBA team, according to NBA insider Chris Haynes.

“Former Los Angeles Clippers trainer Randy Shelton is suing the franchise for wrongful termination, among other things after he claims he was fired after complaining that Kawhi Leonard was being subjected to unsafe and illegal treatment for injuries,” Haynes reported.

Then, in response to Shelton’s pending lawsuit, the Clippers issued the following statement, per Haynes.

“Mr. Shelton’s claims were investigated and found to be without merit. We honored Mr. Shelton’s employment contract and paid him in full. This lawsuit is a belated attempt to shake down the Clippers based on accusations that Mr. Shelton should know are false.”

Former Clippers trainer Randy Shelton’s attorney issues statement

ESPN’s Stephen A Smith labeled Kawhi Leonard the worst superstar ever. This is just an example of Leonard’s popularity plummeting due to his lack of availability on the floor. One of Shelton’s attorneys, John David, responded to the Clippers’ public statement, per Haynes.

“We hope that our client’s lawsuit will serve as a wakeup call to the Clippers organization that their players are not just dollar values, but are humans requiring proper – and not hastened – health and recovery treatment for their careers and lives afterward.”

After missing the 2021-22 campaign, the six-time All-Star has played in 118 of 164 of the Clippers’ regular-season games over the past two seasons before playing in only two games of the Clippers’ first-round series against the Mavericks in last year’s NBA playoffs.