NBA fans have been craving any type of basketball action amid what feels like a very long offseason thus far. Thankfully, the basketball gods have blessed us with the pro-am circuit, which has produced more than a few eye-popping performances from our favorite players. Right now, it’s Los Angeles Clippers veteran Robert Covington who has come out with his own highlight reel following an epic, LeBron James-like performance in the Nashville Pro-Am over the weekend.

RoCo absolutely dominated his pro-am game, and there were enough highlights to produce a “whole movie:”

In case you missed it, the LeBron James reference comes from the Los Angeles Lakers superstar recently deciding to put on a show in the Drew League. The King had the basketball world buzzing, and there have been a handful of players from the NBA that have followed his lead into various pro-am leagues.

One other member of the Clippers has already confirmed his intention to suit up in the Drew League as well. Paul George already confirmed his upcoming cameo, and we should definitely expect a newsworthy performance from another NBA star dominating in the pro-ams.

As for his part, Robert Covington was quite the revelation for the Clippers after joining the team in the middle of last season. The 31-year-old averaged 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.2 blocks, while also connecting on 2.1 triples per game at a 45.0-percent clip. More of the same is going to be expected of him in 2022-23.