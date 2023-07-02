Russell Westbrook's deal with the Los Angeles Clippers has plenty of fans perplexed. Not because he returned to the team but rather due to the massive discount he took.

Westbrook signed a two-year, $8 million contract to return to the Clippers. Several other role players signed deals for more money than him, which came as a shock to many. LA was a really good fit for Russ, though he could have definitely asked for more money considering his production.

For comparison, Donte DiVincezo inked a four-year, $50 million deal with the New York Knicks after playing a backup role with the Golden State Warriors in 2022-23 and averaging 9.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals. There's also Dillon Brooks who's set to make $20 million per year over four seasons with his $80 million contract with the Houston Rockets.

Westbrook may have hurt his value with his disastrous run with the Los Angeles Lakers, but he has redeemed himself with the Clippers. In the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, he even proved he can still lead a team as he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks in five games against the Phoenix Suns.

Sure, the Clippers lost the series, but that's not because of Westbrook.

With that said, several Twitter users didn't hold back in expressing their disbelief over Westbrook's deal.

“Wtf 8 for 2 years?” Twitter user @Stahtistics_ wrote. Another commenter with the handle @StepBackPascal said, “Dillon Brooks out here getting 20 million a year while Russ gets 4 mill?”

“That's one of the only underpays of the offseason,” Twitter account Beyond The Data added.

“8mill that’s light give that man some more money,” another shocked NBA fan called @J_Steezo_2G added.

Here are more reactions to Russell Westbrook's rather surprising contract with the Clippers:

Westbrook himself has yet to explain his reasoning for taking the deal with the Clippers. Fans and experts alike noted that Russ took a pay cut in order to help the Clippers build a title contender in 2023-24.

It's definitely a massive discount if that's the case, though it remains to be seen if it will pay off for Westbrook.