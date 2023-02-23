Russell Westbrook is hyped up about joining Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and the Los Angeles Clippers. In a wild sequence that started before the NBA trade deadline, Westbrook saw himself get traded by the Los Angeles Lakers to the Utah Jazz only to find himself back in Hollywood, this time with the Clippers.

And you bet, Russell Westbrook is thrilled to be a Clipper.

“What’s up Clippers nation, Russell Westbrook here. Super excited to get this thing going and looking forward to it,” the former NBA MVP said in a video released by the Clippers via their Twitter account.

Brodie’s in the Building pic.twitter.com/Wwk05ASL2l — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 23, 2023

I don’t know about you, but it looks to me that Russell Westbrook was genuinely happy in that video. His face was glowing with excitement, and why shouldn’t he be? He went from a team with shaky playoff chances to the Clippers, who are in a great position to make the postseason cut.

Plus, Russell Westbrook appears to have an opportunity to become a starter again after being forced to embrace a bench role with the Lakers.

Times are starting to be brighter for Westbrook, who, before he was traded to the Jazz, was averaging 15.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 29.6 percent from behind the arc.

There will always be questions about his fit with the Clippers, but those can be answered once he gets regular minutes with his new team.

The Clippers are scheduled to face the Sacramento Kings on Friday at home.