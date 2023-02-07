All eyes are on LeBron James as he is set to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record. However, Russell Westbrook has been in a lot of conversations as the trade deadline is this Thursday.

The Los Angeles Lakers are more than likely to keep Russ, as he has done a great job filling the role off the bench. He has been their sixth man for most of the year outside of a few needed starts. In fact, since the start of the season, he has pretty much been leading the Sixth Man of the Year voting. Westbrook had been FanDuel’s sixth-man favorite but that is no longer the case.

When the Boston Celtics acquired Malcolm Brogdon during the offseason, many thought he would come in and be the starting guard alongside Marcus Smart. That was never the case, apparently, as he has come off the bench in every game this season. Brogdon has been balling out lately, and because of it has surpassed Westbrook as the favorite to win the award.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Sixth Man of the Year Odds

Malcolm Brogdon: +160

Russell Westbrook: +180

Tyrese Maxey: +550

Norman Powell: +650

Let’s compare the two rival guards. Brogdon and Westbrook don’t have any beef with each other, but this will be a battle to watch for the rest of the season. The Celtics and Lakers are the NBA’s biggest rivalry, we all know that. So Brogdon and Westbrook being the face of this award will bring a little extra fire to it. Westbrook has been leading the whole year, averaging 15.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and a team-high 7.5 assists. Russ is also averaging one steal per game which shows his hustle on the court.

Brogdon’s numbers aren’t as high as Russ, but his production on the court has been a huge reason for the Celtics’ success this season. Brogdon is averaging 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.7 assists on the year with a 47.7 FG% … toping Russ who has a 41.4 FG%. The Celtics have the best record in the NBA and Brogdon is their main guy off the bench as Derrick White has been named a starter.

This award will go back and forth until the season ends. It will likely come down to the two guards and if the Celtics keep winning, then it will be hard to not factor that in when the decision comes.