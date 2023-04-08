Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

Russell Westbrook got his revenge on Wednesday night when his Los Angeles Clippers defeated his former team led by coach Darvin Ham, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Westbrook played just 21 minutes in the win, scoring 14 points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing out four assists. Russell Westbrook’s greatest impact came in setting the tone for the game, blocking Austin Reaves shot on the very first play and following it up with a transition alley-oop to Ivica Zubac for a dunk.

His pace and energy got the Clippers off to 15-3 lead within four minutes.

“Just coming out, competing, like I know how to,” Russell Westbrook said on Friday. “Every night, the game always tell you what to do, whatever type of energy that’s needed. Whether it’s scoring or doing something different on the floor. But just wanted to make sure I was prepared to go.”

The Clippers led by as many as 24 points in the contest, defeating Lakers for the 11th straight time and the 36th time in the last 43.

Darvin Ham tried his best to get Russell Westbrook to buy into a bench role with the Lakers three games into the season. He probably wasn’t happy about it, but Westbrook played 49 consecutive games for the Lakers as their Sixth Man, averaging 16.2 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on 42.4 percent shooting from the field.

Ham was complimentary of Westbrook entering the game Wednesday night, expressing gratitude for helping him out as a first-year head coach.

“I expect him to be highly competitive, tenacious, and all of the things that made me a fan and causes me to still be a fan,” Darvin Ham said of Russell Westbrook. “It’s unfortunate it didn’t work out, but I applaud him, I appreciate him, I respect him for what he tried to do for me in particular as a head coach in terms of the sacrificing & believing in the re-alignment. I thought a ton of more positive moments than negative ones where he came out, competed, and helped us win some games. I wish him nothing but the best moving forward.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Here's what Darvin Ham said about Westbrook: "Unfortunate it didn't work out, but I applaud him, I appreciate him, I respect him for what he tried to do for me in particular as a head coach in terms of the sacrificing & believing in the re-alignment."pic.twitter.com/GfWH0wmBFo — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 7, 2023

When asked to speak on Darvin Ham’s comments Friday, Russell Westbrook wasn’t really open to discussing his former coach or his Lakers tenure.

“Uh, it was an experience. I’m past it now, in a new place, and looking forward.”

Darvin Ham praised Russel Westbrook for being willing to accept a bench role with the Lakers. I asked Russ about those comments: “Uh, It was an experience. I’m past it now, in a new place, and looking forward.”pic.twitter.com/08IBEZwxJH — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 7, 2023

Russell Westbrook calling it simply, ‘an experience,’ was noteworthy, but his declining to speak on his former team, especially after his former coach praised him, is interesting.

Westbrook, however, has made it clear numerous times now that his focus is on the here and now with the Clippers.

The Clippers have two games remaining, so they got one final practice in on Friday afternoon. They’ll take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday to close out their regular season.