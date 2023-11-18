NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins recently praised Russell Westbrook for his decision to come off the bench for the Clippers.

The Los Angeles Clippers have gotten off to a horrible start to the James Harden Experience. Since trading for Harden two weeks ago, the Clippers have lost each of their five games with the former Philadelphia 76er in the lineup, putting them firmly behind the eight ball in the early season playoff picture.

Recently, it was announced that Clippers guard Russell Westbrook had requested to come off of the bench in an effort to even out the Clippers' talented rotation of players, and now, NBA insider Kendrick Perkins is heaping praise on the former MVP for his selfless decision.

“This is a more humble Russell Westbrook,” said Perkins on ESPN's NBA Today. “And by the way, kudos to Russ, because he shouldn't have had to walk into that office and do a d**n thing. He's been spectacular for the Clippers. But now that Russ has set the bar for sacrificing, everybody else has to fall in line. I don't ever want to get caught up in who starts. I always want to get caught up in who finishes.”

Although he is no longer the MVP perennial MVP candidate that he was during the mid 2010's with the Oklahoma City Thunder, Westbrook is still a very serviceable facilitator and occasional scorer who can put pressure on opposing defenses and make things happen when the team hits dry spells.

The fact that he realized that this kind of player is better suited to come off of the bench says a lot about Westbrook's maturity and humbleness.