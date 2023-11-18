Los Angeles Clippers head coach Ty Lue appreciates Russell Westbrook's willingness to sacrifice for the team.

Things have not gone so well for the Los Angeles Clippers since they acquired point guard James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers a couple of weeks ago. The Clippers are currently a shocking 0-5 with Harden in the lineup, leaving the team searching for answers on how to turn things around before the season gets away from them.

Recently, it was announced that Russell Westbrook has requested to come off the bench to help balance out the Clippers' talented cast of characters, per Bleacher Report.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue had a blunt reaction to Westbrook's willingness to sacrifice for the good of the team.

“He’s all about winning,” said Lue, per Mark Medina.

Although talent is always going to be the most important factor in terms of NBA success, there is such a thing as having too much of it, at least at one time on the floor, especially when those pieces aren't necessarily a hand-in-glove fit.

While still a very productive player, Russell Westbrook is no longer the same freakish athlete or mid range maestro that he was during his time with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Now, his role is more that of an energizer bunny who can put pressure on opposing defenses and facilitate for his teammates. This sort of player would typically be looked at as a sixth man type of role on most contending teams, and it has to be refreshing for both Clippers fans and Ty Lue to see Westbrook have this level of self awareness and be willing to perhaps sacrifice his personal stats.