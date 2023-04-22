A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Russell Westbrook did all he can to lift the Los Angeles Clippers on Saturday but in the end, not even his heroic effort was enough to prevent LA from losing to the Phoenix Suns in Game 4 of their NBA Playoffs first-round matchup, 112-100. Russ kept his foot on the gas until the very end, but the Suns were just too much for the Clippers, who have now dropped to 3-1 in the series.

Westbrook, who had no other choice but to step up in this one with both Paul George and Kawhi Leonard out with respective injuries, balled out again in Game 4, exploding for a game-high and season-high 37 points on 17-of-29 shooting, to go along with six rebounds, four assists, and three triples on the evening.

Westbrook’s eye-popping effort on Saturday came after his 30-point effort in their Game 3 loss. Right now, Russ has logged back-to-back 30-point games for the first time since his days with the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2018 (h/t NBA on ESPN on Twitter). That’s a highly impressive feat, no doubt, amid Russell Westbrook’s resurgence with the Clippers.

At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter very much, though. The Clippers are now in a deep 3-1 hole against a Suns side that has bad intentions this season. Game 5 shifts back to Phoenix on Tuesday, and at this point, with both Kawhi and George still in doubt to return, it would not be a surprise at all if the Suns end up closing out the series in Game 5.