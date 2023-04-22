Tim Capurso is the Lead NFL and College Football Editor at ClutchPoints while also covering a wide range of sports. Originally from a small town in New York, Tim graduated from Assumption University in Worcester, Massachusetts in 2018 with a BA in Writing and Mass Communications. He joined ClutchPoints in 2021. The lifelong New York Giants fan now resides in enemy territory, aka the heart of Eagles country, just outside of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard’s sister Kimesha Monae Williams, who was on trial for the murder of an 84-year-old woman back in 2019, has reportedly been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to The Press Enterprise.

Leonard’s sister, along with Candace Townsell, were found guilty of murder in the first degree, robbery and elderly abuse of Afaf Assad at the Pechanga Resort Casino back in 2019.

Assad entered the casino with her husband and a purse containing $1,000 for gambling purposes on August 31, 2019.

Williams, who was banned from the Pechanga Resort Casino for stealing a wallet in 2015, and Townsell were also at the casino on that day. Leonard’s sister Williams followed Assad to the bathroom, with Townsell keeping lookout.

A woman in another stall heard a loud thud, followed by both Williams and Townsell making a “beeline” for the casino exit.

Assad was found unconscious with a fractured skull by the woman who had heard the noise and a custodian.

The Clippers star’s sister denied killing Assad, saying that although the court found her guilty, “we all know the truth.”

A relative of Leonard’s had confirmed back in 2019 that Kimesha Williams was indeed his sister.

The Clippers star is currently dealing with a right knee sprain, an injury that forced him to miss Los Angeles’ Game 3 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Leonard will also miss Game 4 and currently has no timetable for a return, with the Clippers down two-games-to-one in their first round series against the Suns.