ESPN analyst and former NFL player Shannon Sharpe isn't quite sure that James Harden is the right fit with his new team, the Los Angeles Clippers. Sharpe criticized the trade that brought Harden to L.A. from the Philadelphia 76ers, openly wondering which version of Harden the Clippers would receive.

Harden was the center of a blockbuster trade that sent four players to the 76ers early on Tuesday morning. The Clippers gave up Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, KJ Martin and Marcus Morris Sr. to Philadelphia, along with two first-round draft picks, two second-round draft picks, and another pick swap in this deal. In addition to Harden, the Clippers are also getting P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev in this deal. It was reported for some time that Harden wasn't happy in Philadelphia, so he gets a new start in Los Angeles with this trade.

The Clippers are well-known as a franchise that's struggled to find success. The team has never won an NBA championship in more than 50 years of their existence, going back to when the team was known as the Buffalo Braves. The Clippers have also never won a Western Conference title, and they haven't even won a division title since all the way back in 2014.

Harden will be expected to help change that. He's a 10 time NBA All-Star who averaged more than 20 points a game last year for the 76ers. Harden was also the league's Most Valuable Player in 2018, although he has also never won an NBA championship. He's also a three time NBA scoring champion.

The Clippers are 2-1 through the first three games of the season, with their game coming against the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night. Harden won't be suiting up for this game, but he will soon get a chance to prove Sharpe and his other critics wrong for doubting Los Angeles' decision to pull off this trade.