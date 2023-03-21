Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Kawhi Leonard is one of the biggest NBA superstars today. While he was deemed as a “funny guy” off the court, Leonard’s skills on the court are unmatched. He has won two NBA championships with two different franchises, with both occasions naming him as the Finals MVP. With Leonard’s contribution to the NBA, have you ever wondered how an NBA superstar like Leonard lives?

Well, wonder no more.

This article features Kawhi Leonard’s $17 million in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

After winning an NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, Leonard dramatically left the franchise with the hopes of finding greener pastures elsewhere. During the 2019 offseason, Leonard signed with the Los Angeles Clippers for a cool four-year deal, worth $142 million. With the intention of staying put in Los Angeles, Leonard has collected properties in his real estate portfolio, with a lot of them in California. In 2019, he acquired a $13.3 million property in San Diego. On the other hand, the two-time NBA champion also lives in a $6.7 million condo in the Ritz Carlton Residences at L.A. Live during the NBA season. Thus far, Leonard’s third property in California is situated in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood.

Built and designed in 2018, the home was originally owned by film producer Ryan Kavanaugh, who served as the founder of Relativity Media. The property was originally sold for $25 million. However, Kavanaugh reduced the selling price to $17.5 million before Leonard sealed the sale with a $17 million purchase, according to Dirt.

Here are some photos of Kawhi Leonard’s $17 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Photos courtesy of Dirt

The mansion features seven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. It contains a movie theater, a games room, a bar, and a fitness gym. The 12,000-square-foot property also overlooks a mountain range and the ocean, both of which can be seen from the mansion’s backyard infinity pool and the windows of the mansion.

With two NBA championships and five All-Star appearances under his belt, Leonard can afford to live the Hollywood lifestyle. The Claw has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Given that Leonard is the centerpiece of the Clippers franchise, it won’t be a surprise if the NBA star stays put in L.A. for the long term, especially in a cozy abode like this.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Kawhi Leonard’s $17 million Palisades mansion in Los Angeles, California.