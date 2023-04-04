Wednesday’s game between the Clippers and the Lakers will be unlike any other.

Both teams are currently vying for a spot in the playoffs with the surging Lakers just half a game behind the Clippers who are the No. 5 seed with a 41-38 record.

Given recent history, one would favor the Clippers. After all, they have won their last 10 head-to-head meetings with the Lakers in a row.

But all that is thrown out the window for Clippers head coach Ty Lue who believes this is the first meaningful game between the two sides with the postseason at stake.

“It’s different now,” Lue said when asked why the Clippers had so much recent success against the Lakers (via ESPN). “A lot’s at stake right now. They’re playing at a high level and this is the first meaningful game that we’ve actually played.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m excited for it. We’ll see what happens. I don’t know why we’ve been so good [against the Lakers], but tomorrow will be different.”

Lue’s comments were echoed by Clippers and former Lakers center Ivica Zubac, who believes it’s the biggest game between the Los Angeles rivals that he’s ever been a part of.

“We never got to play them in a [playoff] series that the fans and everyone expected us to,” Zubac said. “But this is as close as it gets so far.

“I think this is the most important game that I’ve been in with the Lakers [and] Clippers. You can feel it now. It’s gonna be biggest game of the season for both teams. I can’t wait.”