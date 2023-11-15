Clippers head coach Ty Lue said that the team has been his 'toughest challenge as a head coach" after loss to the Nuggets.

There's no doubt that the Los Angeles Clippers are in a massive slump after they dropped their sixth straight game last night against the Denver Nuggets. Head coach Ty Lue spoke to Bleacher Report after the game and said that this team has been his “toughest challenge” yet.

“This is my toughest challenge as a head coach, but I'm up for the task for sure,” Lue told Bleacher Report after the Clippers dropped their sixth straight game following a 111-108 loss to the Nuggets. “The biggest thing is getting these guys to sacrifice for guys whether that's starting the game, finishing the game, shots, touches, who's running pick-and-rolls, and things like that. Getting these guys to sacrifice will be the biggest challenge all season.”

While people may think that it's easy to have a group of star players like Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and the newly acquired James Harden, it's looking to be the opposite. There's been some significant growing pains as the team is trying to find out where everyone fits.

However, Lue believes that this team is ready to succeed. He also acknowledged with the way this team is structured, some players might have to sacrifice.

“We've got a talented team,” Lue told B/R. “Guys are not going to play that deserve to play. It's just tough.”

It'll be interesting to see how the Clippers will do, but so far, they're 3-7 on the season which puts them 12th in the Western Conference. In the NBA In-season tournament, they're 0-2 as the next tourney game for Los Angeles is Friday against the Houston Rockets.