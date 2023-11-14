Former player Gilbert Arenas talks openly about the Clippers and their performance with new acquisition James Harden.

Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas speaks openly about the Los Angeles Clippers after they suffered another loss with star James Harden on the team. On his show “Gil's Arena,” Arenas said blatantly that Los Angeles “sucks” as the team is going through some struggles as of recent.

“Clippers suck, man… They were sorry before [James Harden] got there,” Arenas said. “They were losing to horrible teams before he got there… The problem is he's trying to be a point guard still.”

I AINT FINNA LET YALL BLAME JAMES HARDEN THE CLIPPERS WERE TRASH ALREADY pic.twitter.com/SCM9yh0v7R — Gilbert Arenas (@GilsArenaShow) November 13, 2023

While Arenas alluded to it in his show, he feels that Harden still trying to be a point guard for the Clippers won't work as he should focus on being a shooting guard instead. The Clippers have lost their last five games with the recent four all having Harden. However, Arenas thinks the problem is also beyond the new acquisition.

In his original tweet with the clip from the podcast, it reads “I ain't finna let y'all blame James Harden. The Clippers were trash already.” He emphasized that their wins have been against inferior teams and their losses have been dreadful.

“They got their a** whooped by the Nuggets. They win against the Trail Blazers, they lost to the Jazz. Trash,” Arenas said. “They beat the Spurs, beat the Magic. They got their a** whooped by the Lakers and then the Knicks beat them, Nets, beat them, they wasn't good before.”

The Clippers will try to bounce back and prove Arenas wrong as their next game will be against the defending champions in the Denver Nuggets tonight as a part of the NBA In-season tournament. Los Angeles is currently 0-1 in group play after they lost to the Dallas Mavericks on Nov. 10.