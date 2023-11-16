Some hilarious odds were released about which LA-based gentleman's club Clippers' star James Harden will visit first.

James Harden's infatuation with gentlemen's clubs is extremely well known. Memes and jokes spread across the internet every time he changes teams and cities. With that said, it sounds like oddsmakers now opening bets on which LA-based club he'll attend first now that he plays for the Los Angeles Clippers.

That's right. There are five gentlemen's clubs you can choose to bet on, each with their own odds. Spearmint Rhino is currently the favorite bet at +200, while Jumbo's Clown Room is the underdog at +500.

Other clubs in the mix are 4Play (+300), Sam's Hofbrau (+300), and Crazy Girls (+400). As of now, it's not clear which club the Clippers' star is going to attend. But it's only a matter of time. I mean, the guy absolutely loves gentlemen's clubs.

Could you imagine being that well-known for attending anything? That other people can place bets on which establishment you're going to go to first? That's kind of sad and impressive all at the same time. But hey, when you're an NBA player, why not have fun like James Harden?

Through five games with the Clippers, Harden has been a bit hit or miss. He's currently averaging 15 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. Not the worst numbers in the world. However, considering James Harden referred to himself as “the system,” you'd think he'd be making a bigger impact for Los Angeles.

Regardless, it's just funny to see that you can place a bet on which gentlemen's club the Clippers' guard will attend first. But what's stopping Harden from seeing these odds, making a massive bet on the underdog, and then just going to to that club? Might be the smartest financial decision he could make. At the very least, he could make enough money to just pay for his first trip, right?