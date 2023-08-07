Russell Westbrook's rough one and a half seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers was well-chronicled. The star point guard never was able to get into a rhythm and never found his fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. When he was traded to the Utah Jazz and ultimately had his contract bought out, Russell Westbrook joined the Los Angeles Clippers and it was like night and day. Westbrook hit unrestricted free agency this offseason and the Clippers made re-signing him a priority. They did re-sign him to a two-year contract and it was a move that Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue deemed absolutely necessary as per former NBA player Gilbert Arenas.

“I talked to Ty Lue,” Arenas said. “He said, ‘we gave him everything we had. We didn't want him to go nowhere, and we're glad he didn't.' We never had a leader, and he was our leader.”

Once Russell Westbrook joined the Clippers, he gave them much needed ball-handling and playmaking. He stepped right into the starting lineup and ultimately developed strong chemistry with his new teammates. Westbrook played in 21 regular season games and five playoff games.

During the final stretch of the regular season, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points per game, 4.9 rebounds, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 steals with splits of 48.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.6 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line. In the playoffs, he upped those numbers to 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocked shots while shooting 41 percent from the field, 35.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 88 percent from the free-throw line.