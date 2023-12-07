After breaking an eight-game losing streak to the Nuggets, Clippers coach, Tyronn Lue delivered an important message about the team.

The Los Angeles Clippers took it to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, winning the game 111-102. It snapped an eight-game losing streak to the Nuggets, which is a big deal for this Clippers team. After the contest, head coach Tyronn Lue sent an important message to the team and the fans.

When it comes down to it, Lue loves what he's seeing from his team right now, according to Andrew Greif of the LA Times. The Clippers head coach didn't hold back when asked about his team through 20 games this season.

One old NBA rule of thumb is to judge a team after 20 games. The Clippers are at that mark. Who are the Clippers, Ty Lue? What the coach said: pic.twitter.com/8OW3Ddyudn — Andrew Greif (@AndrewGreif) December 7, 2023

It was a strong performance for Los Angeles. Paul George led the way with 25 points, eight rebounds, and an assist. The entire team was on point as they fought the Nuggets throughout the entire game. And considering LA finally snapped their losing streak to Denver, it's no wonder why Tyronn Lue is so happy with his team.

With that said, the Clippers still have some work to do this season. They're currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference. But they've been trending up in recent weeks. If Los Angeles can continue the path they're on, then the Western Conference standings will look much different by the end of December.

Tyronn Lue's squad will be facing off against the Utah Jazz on Friday night. A victory will put the Clippers on a three-game winning streak. Additionally, it will keep LA above .500 on the season as well. Keep an eye on this team as Los Angeles might be getting hot at the right time.