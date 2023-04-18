Tomer Azarly is in his seventh season as the LA Clippers beat writer for ClutchPoints. From the Lob City era to the Kawhi Leonard-Paul George era, he brings you everything you need to know about the Clippers. In his off time, Tomer likes to play basketball, video games, and draw. You can follow his Twitter for all Clippers content below:

PHOENIX, AZ – The Los Angeles Clippers won a playoff game without Paul George in which Russell Westbrook shot 3-of-19 from the field. Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns dropped Game 1 thanks to a herculean defensive game by Westbrook after a conversation with head coach Tyronn Lue.

Westbrook missed his first seven shots of the game and finished with nine points, 11 rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and three blocked shots for the Clippers.

Interestingly enough, it’s the second time in Russell Westbrook’s playoff career that he shot 3-of-19 and won. Back on May 31, 2021, Westbrook shot 3-of-19 from the field in Game 4 of the first round series between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers. Despite the awful shooting game, Westbrook finished with 19 points, 21 rebounds, 14 assists, and two steals in 42 minutes of play.

Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said he delivered a message to Westbrook midway through the game to help him get through his shooting struggles.

“I told him during the game — I’m not sure if was second or third quarter, maybe late second — that your scoring is not that important,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said after the win. “‘Like don’t get frustrated with missing shots. Take good shots. Take the right shots but you bring us way more than just scoring the basketball. So don’t let that affect your game.’ And you know, defensively, he was great on KD. I thought his physicality was good. He got a few offensive rebounds at the ends of the game that kept the ball alive and got some more possessions and the big stop on Book at the end.

“So don’t get discouraged about making shots or missing shots because you bring way more to this team than just making shots and I thought he was phenomenal tonight.”

Westbrook finished the game with five offensive rebounds and forced a couple of deflections that led to dead-ball offensive rebounds for the Clippers. Westbrook’s biggest play of the game came with when he blocked Devin Booker’s layup attempt with just over 10 seconds remaining. He then deflected the ball off Booker out of bounds while the Suns guard was complaining about a foul.

“My whole career, man, I’ve been priding of myself every season to do everything,” Russell Westbrook said after the Clippers win. “I think I’m one of those guys that can do everything each and every night. Like I’ve always told you guys, whatever’s needed of me to win a game, I’ll do it. I’m just grateful that T-Lue and the staff believe in me regardless my shots not falling and allowing me to make an impact on the team and win.”

The Clippers have hoping Russell Westbrook can repeat his defensive performance while improving his offensive game in Game 2 versus the Suns on Tuesday night. That game will tip off at 10PM PST on TNT and Bally Sports.