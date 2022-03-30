The LA Clippers took on the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night in what was a blowout out for the Sixers, 122-97. Philly came out of nowhere to blow out the Clippers, and it was Joel Embiid who quickly had the last laugh after Tyronn Lue‘s pregame interviews.

Prior to the game, Lue made some comments about Embiid and Harden getting to the free-throw line. He did so in a question regarding how to stay disciplined and level-headed knowing that the Sixers duo is likely going to get to the free-throw line no matter what the Clippers do.

“Well we don’t have a choice,” Tyronn Lue responded. “Embiid is number one from the free-throw line and James is number three. I think they said if you take away their free throws neither one of those guys would be in the top ten in scoring, so it just tells you how much they’re getting to the free-throw line. We just got to do a good job pulling our hands back, making sure we’re playing, not letting them get into the bonus, and do the sweep-throughs. They’re going to get some calls because of who they are, but we just got to make sure we’re doing our part.

Only this part of the quote went viral on social media, and it’s safe to say Joel Embiid took note of them before tipoff.

According to the Clippers coach, Joel Embiid walked up to him after hitting a 14-foot stepback jumper with a message regarding the comments.

“Oh, so I can’t score without free throws, huh?” Joel Embiid said, per Lue.

I asked Ty Lue what Joel Embiid said to him in this moment. Joel said, “Oh, so I can’t score without free throws, huh?” Ty Lue was initially confused, but later explained to Embiid his quote was taken out of context and what he meant. Embiid understood, says Ty. pic.twitter.com/KaLKP5A5ST — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 28, 2022

Lue was initially confused at the comment, but later understood what Embiid was referencing. The two cleared the air and Lue explained his full comments to Embiid.

Unfortunately, Embiid still lit the Clippers up for 27 points, 10 rebounds, and 2 blocked shots while getting to the free throw line eight times. James Harden had a big game, pouring in 29 points, 15 rebounds, seven assists, and two steals while reaching the free throw line 11 times.

Both the Clippers and Sixers have some positioning to play for over the final two weeks of the season, so definitely expect both teams to ramp up their play a few notches with just a handful of games remaining.